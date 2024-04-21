Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,129. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

