Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.54. 434,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,551. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.