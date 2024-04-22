SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,111,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 313,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 480,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. 1,174,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

