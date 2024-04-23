1,605 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $459.99. 1,789,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,603. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $483.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.62. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

