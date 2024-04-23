Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

