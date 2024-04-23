Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 38837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

AIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of C$220.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$100.10 million during the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. Equities analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0144209 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

