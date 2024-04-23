SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 250680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.20. The company has a market capitalization of £57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,277.67). Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

