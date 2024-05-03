Robert E. Sanchez Sells 10,539 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,813. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

