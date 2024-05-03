Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 29,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

