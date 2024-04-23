Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

