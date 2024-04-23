BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 4.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.14. 317,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,302,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

