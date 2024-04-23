Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.