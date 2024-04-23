Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 25th

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 25th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 811,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,854. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

