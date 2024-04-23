Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY24 guidance at $3.77-$4.06 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.770-4.060 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

View Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.