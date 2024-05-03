HC Wainwright Cuts Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Scilex Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SCLX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
