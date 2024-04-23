Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
Featured Stories
