Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

