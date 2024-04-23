ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 79.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 683.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $47,585.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,931.24 or 0.99972273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009021 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00101851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0184972 USD and is up 78.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $63,711.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.