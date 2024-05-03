Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $2,682,120.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

DUOL stock traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 640,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.54. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

