Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JFR remained flat at $8.72 during midday trading on Friday. 498,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.82.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
