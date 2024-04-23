Ethereum Price Tops $3,178.44 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,178.44 or 0.04812148 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $387.91 billion and approximately $10.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00057840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,044,085 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

