Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

JGH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,941. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

