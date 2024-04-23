Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.45. 519,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,292. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.00 and a 200 day moving average of $482.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

