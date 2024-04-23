Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

