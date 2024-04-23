Financial Perspectives Inc Has $150,000 Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 315,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 552,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,909. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.