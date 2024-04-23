Financial Perspectives Inc Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 245,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,153. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

