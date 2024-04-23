First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 7,135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,796. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.95. The firm has a market cap of $420.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

