First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in PayPal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 9,897,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,395,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

