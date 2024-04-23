GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 4,771 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

