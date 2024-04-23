Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 4.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

