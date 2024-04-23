GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 39,159,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,775,906. The stock has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.