GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.32 on Friday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

