Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

