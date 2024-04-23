Grace & White Inc. NY Has $9.64 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark comprises about 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.63% of American Woodmark worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,568. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

