Harbor Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 900.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 131,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

DIS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

