Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Sells 125,500 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 48.9% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 1,189,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,410. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

