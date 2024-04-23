HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $156,529.99

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.44 million and $156,529.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051783 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $201,541.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

