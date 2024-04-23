iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,643 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 92,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460,849 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

