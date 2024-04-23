First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 116,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,611. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

