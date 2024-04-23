Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 745,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,478. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
