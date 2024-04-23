Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $99,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $97.92.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

