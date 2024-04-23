JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.96. 1,062,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,696,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,007.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $378,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,515,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

