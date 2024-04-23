JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.96. 1,062,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,696,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
