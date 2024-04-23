Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,666. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

