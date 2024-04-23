Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.45 and last traded at $120.30. Approximately 3,156,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,058,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

