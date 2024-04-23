KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.24 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. KOK has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $373,463.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,128.55 or 1.00010614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00465488 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $360,151.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

