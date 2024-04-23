2,853 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,610,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 286,095 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,305,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 738,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

