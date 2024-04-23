Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.