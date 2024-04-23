Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
