Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.35. 405,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

