Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 983,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,846. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

