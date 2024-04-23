Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and $345,075.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,533,032 coins and its circulating supply is 35,914,431 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

